UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A subway rider said he would “stab people in the eyes,” then forcibly grabbed a 24-year-old woman’s buttocks on Tuesday morning.

The man groped the woman on a B train near the 81st Street – Museum of Natural History station around 6:30 a.m., police said. When the subway reached the 72nd Street stop, the victim and other bystanders fled the train, while the perpetrator remained on board.

According to police, the man also said “he could touch anyone he wants.” Police asked for help identifying the man.

