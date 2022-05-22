MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest as he rode a Q train in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.

The 48-year-old victim was shot around 11:40 a.m. while on the train near the Canal Street subway station, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The shooter fled the scene. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. The NYPD has also not yet publicly identified the victim.

Sunday’s deadly shooting comes just over a month after a man allegedly shot 10 people on a train in Brooklyn. The NYPD ramped up security on the subway in the wake of the Brooklyn shooting incident. Mayor Eric Adams, a former transit cop himself, has said he wants to make sure police are patrolling the subway system.

