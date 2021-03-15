Emergency crews on the scene after police said a person was fatally struck by a No. 6 train at the 110th Street subway station in East Harlem, Manhattan. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Multiple subway lines experienced service interruptions Monday morning after a person was fatally struck by a train in Upper Manhattan, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was struck around 6:15 a.m. by a northbound No. 6 train at the 110th Street station, located at East 110th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to service for the No. 4, 5 and 6 lines.

No. 4 trains were running on the local track between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street or Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

No. 5 trains were running on the No. 2 line between 149th-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street.

Delays should be expected on all three lines in both directions.