Subway delays after person fatally struck by train in East Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency crews on the scene after police said a person was fatally struck by a No. 6 train at the 110th Street subway station in East Harlem, Manhattan. (Citizen App)

Emergency crews on the scene after police said a person was fatally struck by a No. 6 train at the 110th Street subway station in East Harlem, Manhattan. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Multiple subway lines experienced service interruptions Monday morning after a person was fatally struck by a train in Upper Manhattan, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was struck around 6:15 a.m. by a northbound No. 6 train at the 110th Street station, located at East 110th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to service for the No. 4, 5 and 6 lines.

No. 4 trains were running on the local track between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street or Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

No. 5 trains were running on the No. 2 line between 149th-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street.

Delays should be expected on all three lines in both directions.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

Carolines comedy club founder Caroline Hirsch on reopening and women in stand-up

Harlem School of the Arts reopens

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

@PIX11News on Twitter