Subway conductor pepper sprayed on No. 6 train in NoHo: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
No. 6 subway train line

File photo: Subway car on the No. 6 line

NOHO, Manhattan — A subway conductor was hospitalized overnight after being pepper sprayed in the face at a Manhattan station early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said an unidentified suspect pepper sprayed the MTA employee, who was on a northbound No. 6 train, around 1:20 a.m. at the Bleecker Street station, near the corner of Lafayette Street in NoHo.

The suspect fled the station and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning.

The conductor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The incident temporarily disrupted service along northbound Nos. 4 and 6 trains, which had to run express from the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station to the 14th Street-Union Square station due to the assault.

Local service resumed around 1:45 a.m. but delays were expected, the MTA said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

Sidewalk entertainment prescribed with a twist

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

East Harlem military mom has waited 7 months for a kitchen sink and repairs

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Harlem's Apollo Theater reopens with major concert

More Manhattan

Crime

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

Sex trafficking trial: R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter