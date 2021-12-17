Woman pushed down subway stairs, punched and skirt ripped off: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN — A woman was pushed down the stairs and attacked at a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. as the woman was walking down the stairs to the platform of the Nos. 4, 5, 6 trains at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

An unidentified man pushed her down the steps and then punched her in the face, authorities said. The suspect proceeded to rip off the woman’s skirt, according to police.

A bystander then intervened, causing the assailant to flee the station, an NYPD spokesperson said.

According to police, the woman sustained only minor physical injuries to her face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials described the suspect as a man in his 30s dressed in all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

