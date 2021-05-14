Police officers stand watch near the Union Square subway station during the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, May 2, 2020.

MANHATTAN — Police are on the hunt for two men after three people were slashed in a series of attacks aboard a Manhattan subway early Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the first attack happened just before 4:30 a.m. when a 44-year-old man was slashed in the mouth on the southbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station.

About five minutes later on the same train, a 40-year-old man was slashed and a 41-year-old man was punched as the train was near the Astor Place station, police said.

Minutes later, near the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, a 44-year-old man was slashed, authorities said.

All four men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police believe the same two people, men thought to be in their 20s, are behind the string of bloody attacks, with one being the slasher and the other an accomplice.

