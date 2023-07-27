HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Buildings said the cause of the fire that led to a crane collapse in Manhattan Wednesday morning is still under investigation.

There are several reports, including one by the New York Post, that said investigators are leaning toward declaring the cause accidental, pointing to a hydraulic fuel leak. PIX11 News is working to independently confirm.

On Thursday, a smaller mobile crane was positioned in the middle of Tenth Avenue to remove debris, including the tower crane arm.

The crane operator lost his license for an eight-month period in 2008, was fined $25,000, and had to complete 30 hours of retraining. It happened after a fatal incident where his coworker, a crane-rigger, fell to his death.

Fire officials actually praised the operator — Chris Van Duyne — Wednesday for his swift actions in attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

As for the neighborhood impacts, roads are still shut down for several blocks around Tenth Avenue south of 42nd Street, along with large stretches of 40th Street and 41st Street. Officials haven’t said when streets will reopen.

Most people will need a special escort to enter many of the taller buildings, including a neighboring hotel.

But arguably, the biggest impact is to a homeless youth service center and shelter Covenant House. It sits right across from the construction site and is not in a safe position to reopen yet because of the damage.

PIX11 News spoke with the executive director, who said the night before the collapse 119 young people were sleeping at the center. She said 110 young adults and staff had to be evacuated when the crane fire began.

“A lot of them experienced anxiety from the situation that they experienced yesterday,” said Dr. Shakeema North with Covenant House New York. “This was exacerbated by all the other things that they were already dealing with. It let them to seek out a resource such as Covenant House, and so we want to make sure they get back to the site because for them, we are their stable place of housing.”