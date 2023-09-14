HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — This weekend will kick off the 54th Annual African American Day Parade in Harlem.

The parade is slated to start at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 111th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard before reaching 137th Street.

This year’s theme is celebrating African-American culture. The event will “honor individuals who have contributed to the African-American culture,” according to the parade’s website.

The following streets will be closed for the 54th annual African American Day Parade on Sunday, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.

Formation:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 114th Street

West 110th Street – West 115th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd.& Lenox Avenue

St. Nicholas Avenue between West 113th Street and West 114th Street

Route:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. between West 111th Street & West 136th Street

Dispersal:

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd between West 136th Street and West 142nd Street

West 135th -West 137th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd & Lenox Avenue

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 139th Street

Miscellaneous:

West 126th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

West 125th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

Fredrick Douglass Blvd. between West 127th Street and West 128th Street

Lenox Avenue between West 132nd Street and West 133rd Street

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 140th Street

St. Nicholas Avenue between Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. and West 115th Street

