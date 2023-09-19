MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A straphanger was slashed during a fight with a man on a subway platform in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said.

The suspect attacked the victim on the platform of the No. 1 train at the 215th Street subway station at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. It was unclear if the victim needed treatment for his injury.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

