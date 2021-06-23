The owners of the Stonewall Inn are joined by community members in a symbolic “pour out” of Anheuser-Busch beers in protest of the company’s donations to lawmakers who supported anti-LGBTQ bills. (PIX11 News)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The Stonewall Inn’s owners on Wednesday held a symbolic “pour out” of beers made by Anheuser-Busch in protest of the company’s political contributions to lawmakers who have supported anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The media event came two days after the historic Greenwich Village gay bar announced plans to ban those beers during Pride weekend.

Community members joined bar owners Stacy Lentz and Kurt Kelly in the public dumping of cases of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois in front of the landmark venue.

The bar’s ban, which begins Friday, is in support of the Keep Your Pride campaign, a recently launched effort calling out five companies that it says advertise support during Pride, but have also donated to legislators behind anti-LGBTQ bills.

According to data from Keep Your Pride, since 2015, Anheuser-Busch has made 48 donations totaling $35,350 to 29 anti-LGBTQ legislators behind recent bills attacking trans youth.

“You can’t turn your logo rainbow on social media, call yourself an ally, and then turn around and make donations that fuel hate,” Stonewall co-owner Lentz said in a statement.

Through its nonprofit arm, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, the bar recently launched its Safe Spaces program.

The program identifies businesses, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and more as “safe spaces” for LGBTQ people to patronize and gather.

It was at an earlier incarnation of the Stonewall Inn in June 1969 when bar patrons fought with police who had come to carry out a raid, which galvanized gay rights activism around the country and the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.