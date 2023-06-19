Pride flags at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan were vandalized on June 19, 2023. (PIX11)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Pride flags at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan have now been vandalized for a fourth time this Pride Month.

At least five flags were snapped off the fence at the monument Monday afternoon sometime between 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. as people played and sung along to piano in the park.

The damage was discovered by a PIX11 News crew at the monument while reporting on a third incident of vandalism discovered Sunday morning. During that incident, 33 of the Pride, Trans and Progress Pride flags were taken down overnight.

Steven Love Menendez, who helps organize the flag display, arrived shortly after the discovery. He confirmed that the Monday afternoon vandalism was new and not left over from the weekend incident, which he already repaired.

Menendez alerted National Parks rangers and a nearby NYPD officer.

The NYPD has installed a security camera in the area due to repeated incidents of vandalism targeting the LGBTQ+ community, but it has yet to release any imagery from the third incident or vandalism.