MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A steam pipe ruptured in Manhattan Wednesday morning, forcing several street closures in Midtown, officials said.

The incident happened near 53rd Street and Second Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. There were no reported injuries.

Con Edison said seven customers were impacted by the leak.

Emergency personnel has blocked off about a four-block radius from First to Lexington avenues between 51st and 53rd streets.

There are traffic and mass transit delays in the area near 52nd Street and Second Avenue, according to the FDNY.

It was unclear what caused the leak.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.