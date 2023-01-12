HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three suspects seen in this NYPD-issued photo are all wanted for a brutal beating and robbery, according to police.

The victim is a 16-year-old boy, and his attackers left him unconscious on the sidewalk and then stole his Jordan sneakers, NYPD said.

Nina heard about the Saturday night assault in front of this McDonald’s in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan.

She wasn’t shocked to hear about it, including the suspects stealing the victim’s sneakers right off his feet.

“And no one helped the kid. No one did anything. I think that’s the biggest issue. We need to work together within the city,” said Nina.

We spoke with the teen victim’s father at their home Thursday night.

They declined to speak with us about this story. But law enforcement sources familiar with this case told PIX11 News the victim and his friend initially got into an argument with the suspects at the Riverbank State Park ice skating rink.

Several teens told PIX11 News that these days, taking someone else’s shoes after a fight is often considered a prize.

“Hear a lot of things like that every day. It’s been happening for years,” said Gaoussou, a teenager who lives in Manhattan. “After hearing things like this, you start to think twice about wearing expensive clothes and Jordans, expensive Jordans – highly desirable, because you start to see that, ok – I might be a target of this violence and conflict. And you start to think twice about it,”

Chris, another teen, added, “it’s like a plus one type of thing. It’s like. I beat you up. I got your Jordans now. It’s like, I can do what I want with them. It’s like an ego thing, kinda.”