Police have arrested three of the four men sought in the fatal shootings in Manhattan on May 5, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island teen is the third suspect nabbed in the double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, police said Thursday.

Justin Rodriguez, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, in Midtown on May 5, authorities said.

New Jersey residents Daniel Williams, 21, and Kabal Reyes, 25, were arrested earlier this month and are also charged with murder, police said.

King was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a recording studio at 354 West 37th St. and Dillahunt was found shot in the stomach outside 350 West 37th St., officials said.

Both men were taken by EMS to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A gun was recovered near where Dillahunt was killed, police said.

Police previously released photos of four suspects who allegedly fled the scene. One remains at large.

