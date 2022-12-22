NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Staten Island man is headed to prison for pinning a woman down and repeatedly groping her aboard an MTA express bus in Manhattan four years ago, authorities said Thursday.

A Manhattan jury convicted Allah Ali, 53, of sexual abuse last month. He was sentenced to five years in prison and 12 years of post-release supervision on Thursday, prosecutors said. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Ali attacked the 24-year-old woman on the BM1 express bus after they both got on at the 23rd Street and Park Avenue stop on Aug. 31, 2018, prosecutors said. Ali grabbed the woman’s chest and reached up her dress before holding her down on the seat and groping her again, authorities said. Bus riders had to pull Ali off the victim.

“Protecting New Yorkers and their right to travel freely on our subways and buses is of paramount importance to me. Allah Ali used force to terrify and sexually abuse a bus passenger and is now being held accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.