Starbucks, Amazon open joint grab-and-go store, cafe in Manhattan

Manhattan

This photo provided by Starbucks shows a customer at a Amazon Go location. Starbucks and Amazon are teaming up on a grab-and-go store format. The Seattle-based companies will open their first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021 in New York. (Starbucks via AP)

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Starbucks and Amazon are teaming up on a grab-and-go store format.

The Seattle-based companies will open their first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location on Thursday in Midtown Manhattan.

The new cashier-less shop and cafe is located on East 59th Street, between Park and Lexington avenues.

A customer using their smart phone to enter the Amazon Go location. (Starbucks via AP)

At least two more New York City locations are planned for next year.

The stores offer the full Starbucks menu as well as prepared food from Amazon Go.

Customers can order drinks using Starbucks’ app or shop the Amazon Go section, which automatically tallies items added to the cart.

The store is part of a larger shift for Starbucks, which has been replacing underperforming stores with pickup and drive-thru-focused locations.

