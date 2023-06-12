MANHATTAN (PIX11) — There are new allegations of union-busting from Starbucks workers in New York City.

The coffee giant stopped allowing some tipping, but only at unionized stores, and baristas claim it’s costing them several dollars an hour.

Jackie Zhou is a Starbucks supervisor at Astor Place and staged a recent walkout at the East Village shop.

She’s been behind the counter for the last five years – but now she’s out front demanding the company reinstate tipping for certain orders.

“Starbucks can do better in terms of benefits. It used to be ahead of the game..pay, we have free college, health care for even part-time employees,” said Zhou.

Zhou and some of her fellow workers at eleven other New York metro stores complain one key benefit changed last April when they unionized.

Any customer paying with a credit card can no longer tip their barista, as offered at non-union stores.

“We should be getting digital tips and they’re not implementing it to retaliate against us,” charged Zhou.

And the baristas say it’s badly affecting their bottom line.

“if everyone hit $1, we’d make about one to two dollars an hour more. That’s the type of retaliation we’re looking at,” explained Zhou.

Starbucks balked at the union-busting allegation. It said tipping is still available by cash or through its mobile app.

In a statement to PIX11 News, a Starbucks spokesperson said,

“We encourage workers united to live up to their obligations by meeting us in person to discuss these subjects and to move the good faith bargaining process forward.”

It claims the union has responded to less than a quarter of all local bargaining sessions.

Though Workers United of NY and NJ said, Starbucks refuses to bargain in good faith.

“They have repeatedly walked out of bargaining within minutes of them starting,” said union spokesperson Leanne Tory-Murphy.

The union has organized 320 locations in 38 states since 2021, with plans to brew even more. However, it’s still yet to settle on a first contract.

The workers union has filed nearly two thousand complaints with the National Labor Relations Board in the last year and a half.

It says Starbucks is still appealing the decisions, including the issue of tipping.