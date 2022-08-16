NEW YORK (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing another homeless man and injuring another during two separate attacks last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Trevon Murphy, 40, was indicted on murder, attempted murder, and assault charges in connection to the incidents, according to District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. Prosecutors said the defendant stabbed both men in the lower abdomen, which Murphy called the “stabber’s choice.”

“These chilling attacks were committed against some of our most vulnerable community members,” Bragg said. “It is unbelievably tragic that someone lost their life simply because they did not have the safety that comes with a roof over their head.”

On July 5, Murphy allegedly attacked a man sleeping on a bench in Huson River Park at around 3 a.m. The victim told police he felt a sharp pain in his right abdomen and saw the assailant running away. The victim later died at the hospital, authorities said.

A few days later, Murphy was caught sitting on the bench across from the second victim and staring at him for 20 minutes before slicing him in the lower abdomen, officials said. The man survived. That incident occurred near Madison Avenue and East 49th Street on July 8 at around 11 p.m.

Authorities said Murphy confessed to being the suspect seen committing the crimes on surveillance video and to owning the knife.