MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of people will march up Fifth Avenue Thursday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

But while folks celebrate Irish heritage and culture, drivers in Manhattan will be navigating traffic-clogged streets related to dozens of road closures in the area surrounding the parade. Here are all the Manhattan street closures you need to know.

The following streets will be fully closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Parade formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets

43rd Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

44th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

45th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

46th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

47th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

48th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

Route:

Fifth Avenue between 79th and 42nd streets

Dispersal:

Fifth Avenue between 86th and 79th streets

79th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

80th Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

81st Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

82nd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

83rd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

84th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

53rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

58th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

63rd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

64th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

65th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

70th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

71st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

72nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

78th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Madison Avenue between 42nd and 86th streets