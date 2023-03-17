MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to New York City on Friday, as a sea of green-clad revelers will pack the streets of Manhattan to celebrate.

Prior to the parade, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Then, starting at 11 a.m., the parade will begin making its way up Fifth Avenue, before a crowd of onlookers that typically includes some 2 million people.

Dignitaries expected to participate in the parade include Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The route will stretch from East 44th Street up to East 79th Street. To accommodate the festivities, a number of area street closures have been announced, and the MTA has provided tips on getting around.

The celebration’s history in New York City dates back over two centuries to 1762, according to organizers.