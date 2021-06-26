‘Springsteen on Broadway’ helps begin reviving the Great White Way

BROADWAY, Manhattan — Was the man they call “The Boss” born to run again on Broadway?

“Springsteen on Broadway” is the first show to reopen on the Great White Way since this $1.8 billion industry shut down on March 11, 2020 because of the pandemic.

It’s just a limited run of just 39 shows for the 72-year-old superstar.

And these Bruce fans have been waiting for hours and hours to catch a glimpse of the Garden State legend before 8 p.m. curtain time.

“Broadway is back so why wouldn’t I be here tonight?” asked Jacob Persily, of Marlboro, New Jersey.

There were more of Springsteen’s fellow Jerseyans at the show, fans both old and new.

“I became a huge Bruce Springsteen fan during the pandemic,” said Joshua Vargas, from Garfield, New Jersey.

Vargas paid $800 for his ticket.

Tickets for opening night Saturday start at $75 and go up to $850 dollars and proof of vaccination is required for entry and must be an FDA/approved vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer BioNtech and Johnson and Johnson. No AstraZeneca allowed. Protesters marched outside the show angry that Springsteen was demanding vaccinations for entry.

The proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of New York and New Jersey charities, including some Boys and Girls Clubs, Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS and Community Food Banks in New York and New Jersey.

In the 15 months since Broadway was shut down, theatre workers have suffered.

Jim Barry, the front of house director, is thrilled to be working as well.

“Euphoric, absolutely euphoric,” said Barry. “Goosebumps don’t begin to measure the level of excitement.”

Saturday is just the beginning of a soft reopening on Broadway. A new Broadway dhow, “Pass Over,” is scheduled to open in August and it won’t be until at least the middle of September that the big name Broadway musicals like “Hamilton,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King” will be reopening but Saturday is a start.

