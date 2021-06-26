‘Springsteen on Broadway’ helps begin reviving the Great White Way

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROADWAY, Manhattan —  Was the man they call “The Boss” born to run again on Broadway?

“Springsteen on Broadway” is the first show to reopen on the Great White Way since this $1.8 billion industry shut down on March 11, 2020 because of the pandemic.

It’s just a limited run of just 39 shows for the 72-year-old superstar.

And these Bruce fans have been waiting for hours and hours to catch a glimpse of the Garden State legend before 8 p.m. curtain time.

“Broadway is back so why wouldn’t I be here tonight?” asked Jacob Persily, of Marlboro, New Jersey.

There were more of Springsteen’s fellow Jerseyans at the show, fans both old and new.

“I became a huge Bruce Springsteen fan during the pandemic,” said Joshua Vargas, from Garfield, New Jersey.

Vargas paid $800 for his ticket.

Tickets for opening night Saturday start at $75 and go up to $850 dollars and proof of vaccination is required for entry and must be an FDA/approved vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer BioNtech and Johnson and Johnson. No AstraZeneca allowed. Protesters marched outside the show angry that Springsteen was demanding vaccinations for entry.

The proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of New York and New Jersey charities, including some Boys and Girls Clubs, Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS and Community Food Banks in New York and New Jersey.

In the 15 months since Broadway was shut down, theatre workers have suffered.

Jim Barry, the front of house director, is thrilled to be working as well.

“Euphoric, absolutely euphoric,” said Barry. “Goosebumps don’t begin to measure the level of excitement.”

Saturday is just the beginning of a soft reopening on Broadway. A new Broadway dhow, “Pass Over,” is scheduled to open in August and it won’t be until at least the middle of September that the big name Broadway musicals like “Hamilton,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King” will be reopening but Saturday is a start.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC Pride March returns this weekend as mostly virtual event

Yellow whistles handed out at Chinatown event

Woman attacked with screwdriver, harassed in Manhattan subway station

Man shot in mouth while sitting in car on FDR Drive: police

Pop-up barbershop offers gender neutral haircuts

Stonewall sends message to 'Bud Light' maker during Pride

More Manhattan

New Jersey Videos

NJ voting rights summit focuses on young people

Newark native Michaela Jaé Rodriguez reflects on transgender representation in Hollywood and her new single, "Something to Say"

Newark launches ambitious economic recovery plan to help small business

Yankee great Yogi Berra honored with USPS Forever Stamp

USPS honors baseball great Yogi Berra with commemorative forever stamp

Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks found swimming in Jersey Shore bay

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter