MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was a special prayer service for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and for so many it gave them a sense of community, peace and solace﻿.

Hundreds of Ukrainian New Yorkers gathered to pray for family members, friends and for the future of their homeland itself four months after the Russian invasion began.

The Ukrainian Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia estimated that during the 45-minute prayer service between 10 to 20 Ukrainians would be killed and another 60 injured. The overall death toll cannot even be accurately tallied, they said, because of the mass graves in occupied cities.

At least 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced.

The Archbishop thanked Americans for their continuing help, support and prayers. It is estimated that American Catholics have donated more than 100 million dollars in relief.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan visited Ukraine in May.

“What the American people find fascinating is the deep faith of Ukrainians and diversity of their faith,” Dolan told PIX11 News.

If you would like to find out more about how to help, you can go to UCCA.org.