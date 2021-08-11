‘Speakeasy’ bar and venue opens in Times Square

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – As Broadway makes its return, one show hoping to bring people back to Times Square is Speakeasy.

Holly-Anne Devlin, the producer and creator, says an opera-singing pole dancer is just one of the many acts you’ll find behind the red door at Bond 45 on West 46th Street.

“We’re in an environment that does feel like a speakeasy, underground environment and you’re going to see cirque, burlesque, Broadway performances and then we’ll serve you,” Devlin said. “Every 10 minutes you get another cocktail.”

By the end of the 70-minute show, you’ll have had five of their signature drinks.

The night is a joyful celebration and the performers are grateful to be back and working again.



Marcy Richardson, the opera-singing pole dancer also known as Opera Gaga, brings that downtown edge to midtown and says it feels amazing to perform for a live audience.

“There’s nothing like the energy that you get when there are people live in the room, so it feels incredible and I’m super happy to be here,” Richardson said.

If you don’t consider yourself a theater person, but want to try something different, this interesting cast of characters and artists could be perfect for you.



A major performer on the burlesque scene is Audrey Love, who mesmerizes the audience with her sultry moves.

Singer Morgan Bryant has been on the tour of “Mean Girls” and captures your attention as she sings in Speakeasy.

They all hope the audience leaves with happiness in their hearts after a night to remember.



Omar Edwards, a tap dancer in the show, says he’s here to entertain after a difficult time in the lives of many.

“We can only imagine with all the pain and suffering that’s actually happening outside those doors, somebody like me can only hope for healing and fun,” Edwards said.

The show is every Friday and Saturday night and with your ticket comes those five drinks plus an appetizer, but in order to get inside, you have to show either a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours or bring your vaccination card.



The only thing you have to do once you get there is look for the red door.