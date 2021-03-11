Son’s girlfriend kills 71-year-old Inwood man, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 71-year-old Manhattan man was killed by his adopted son’s daughter with whom he lived, police said Wednesday.

Jerry Fox, 71, was found dead in his Inwood home on Semen Avenue early Wednesday morning with lacerations to his neck and torso, police said.

Later Wednesday, Cassandra Carter, 27, of the same address, was arrested and charged with murder, according to officials.

Police said Carter was dating Fox’s adopted son.

Officials did not identify a weapon or motive for the killing.

