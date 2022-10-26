MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A son who murdered his mother so he could get his inheritance sooner was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Jared Eng, 25, beat and repeatedly stabbed his mother, Paula Chin, in the apartment they shared in Tribeca, prosecutors said. He sanitized the apartment and took Chin’s body to the family’s New Jersey home with the help of two others.

Eng started searching for inheritance lawyers and worked on changing the passwords on Chin’s bank accounts, officials said. He also looked into ways to get rid of his mom’s body. Eng googled “diy bone meal.”

“It’s done“ and “I’m free,” Eng wrote in text messages at the time.

On Feb. 4, 2019, Eng reported his mother missing. Her body was found a short time later, stuffed in a garbage container. Police took Eng into custody along with Jennifer Lopez, 18, and Caitlyn O’Rourke, 21. They helped Eng move Chin, according to prosecutors.