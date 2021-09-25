Mingus Reedus (L) was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face in Little Italy on Sept. 24, 2021, according to police. He is the son of actor Norman Reedus (R). (Credits: Getty Images)

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — The son of “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus was arrested Friday night after allegedly punching a woman in the face at Little Italy’s annual Feast of San Gennaro festival, the NYPD said Saturday.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a call for an assault near Mulberry and Baxter streets, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman told cops that Mingus Reedus, 21, had struck her in the face after the pair engaged in a verbal dispute, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Authorities said the victim suffered a laceration under her left eye and was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, Reedus, was arrested and charged with assault.

But the young model told the Daily News it was all a misunderstanding and claimed that the woman and her friends were the initial aggressors in the situation.

Reedus told the outlet he “threw his arm out” out to protect himself and his own friends, accidentally striking the victim after her friends first “swarmed” him.

Reedus’ father is beloved by millions for playing series lead “Daryl Dixon” on the hit AMC show about life after the zombie apocalypse. His mother is supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen.

He is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks to answer to the charges, the Daily News said.

Reedus was one of two assault arrests at the San Gennaro festival Friday night, according to the NYPD.

A 25-year-old Queens woman was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. for allegedly punching and scratching a restaurant worker, officials said.

The woman was left bleeding with pain and swelling to her face after trying to break up a fight between the suspect and another patron, she told officers.

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.