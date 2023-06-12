NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daniel Penny, 24, has spoken out in four short, pre-taped videos his attorneys released.

It’s his first time describing his May 1 encounter with Jordan Neely on board a subway train. An encounter that ended with Penny’s chokehold and Neely’s death.

“Some people say I was holding on to Mr. Neely for 15 minutes – not true. The whole interaction – less than five minutes,” said Penny.

Attorneys for Neely’s family have previously stated their investigation shows Penny’s chokehold lasted not five but 15 minutes.

Neely was a familiar face on the streets and in the subways and often worked as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

But investigators said Neely also had a documented history of mental health issues and was experiencing a crisis.

Prosecutors said he aggressively asked for food and made other threatening statements to the passengers on board.

Penny said he took off his headphones, approached Neely from behind and grabbed him in an effort to protect himself and the other passengers.

“Some people say I was trying to choke him to death, which is also not true. I was trying to restrain him. I was trying to restrain him from being able to carry out the threats,” said Penny.

Steven Raiser, Penny’s attorney, said each video’s short, sub-one-minute length is no accident.

“We have the court of law, and we have the court of public opinion. Both are very important,” said Raiser.

Mr. Raiser’s firm declined PIX11’s request to speak with Penny directly. But he told PIX11 News on Monday he would not rule out allowing PIX11 News to interview his client in the future.

“What Danny is responding to is the alleged facts that are out there that are untrue. We just can’t allow the dialogue to be controlled by people that are trying to hurt him,” said Raiser.

Speaking at Neely’s funeral last month, the Rev. Al Sharpton and other supporters see the case much differently.

“A good Samaritan helps those in trouble – they don’t choke them out,” said Sharpton.

They are calling for Penny, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter, to be convicted in the death of Jordan Neely.

“Because someone has either mental illness, or houselessness, or has a history of arrests, does not make them dispensable. It does not mean their life has no value,” said Neely family attorney Lennon Edwards.