SoHo pharmacy fills prescription for live music

Manhattan

Dancing ensues every time the folk music plays outside Thompson Street Chemists (PIX11/Greg Mocker).

You can pick up just about anything at the local store, but at an independent pharmacy in SoHo, the owners stock something special.

It’s a pick-me-up for small businesses and people in the area. 

Thompson Street Chemists has been in the neighborhood for 24 years. 

Every other Tuesday, the owners and staff host “Sheriff and the Deputy,” billed as the city’s premier folk rock revival band. 

The shows started about four years ago. 

During the pandemic, they went online. But the band is happy to be back performing live this summer — and so are the locals.

As the place closes for business on the appointed Tuesdays, neighbors set up chairs. Passersby stop to listen. 

