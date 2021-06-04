SoHo gallery vandalized: New suspect video as NYPD confirms hate crime investigation

Black Wall Street Gallery in SoHo vandalized

Stills from a surveillance video of an unidentified individual vandalizing the Black Wall Street Gallery in SoHo on May 31, 2021. (NYPD)

SOHO, Manhattan — Police on Friday said they were investigating recent vandalism at a Black-owned SoHo art gallery as a potential hate crime.

The new comes a day after city leaders, local residents and Ricco Wright, owner of the Black Wall Street Gallery, held a rally calling on the NYPD to investigate the graffiti attacks as a hate crime.

Graffiti was first discovered Monday morning, with the words “Black Wall Street Gallery” on the window covered with white paint.

The NYPD on Thursday night released new surveillance video of the unidentified vandal smearing the paint on the front window of the gallery around 5 a.m. on Memorial Day.

According to police, the paint was smeared in a manner that obscured or defaced the gallery’s name.

Wright, who is also the gallery’s curator, told PIX11 he believed the ongoing vandalism to his SoHo space is racist in nature.

The attacks came on the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, and as the gallery features an exhibit honoring the victims of the tragic moment in the nations history.

More vandalism was discovered Tuesday and Wednesday, two straight mornings after the first attack, according to Wright.

It is not known if the same perpetrator is behind all three acts of vandalism.

Authorities said the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force’s investigation was ongoing.

