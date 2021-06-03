SOHO, Manhattan — A Black-owned art gallery in SoHo housing an exhibit in honor of the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre has been vandalized for three straight nights, its owner says.

Police have been investigating the vandalism at the Black Wall Street Gallery, and now local residents, business owners and city leaders are coming together to demand the NYPD investigate the graffiti attacks as a hate crime.

Ricco Wright, owner and curator of the gallery, has said the vandalism to his SoHo space is racist.

Graffiti was first discovered Monday morning, with the words “Black Wall Street Gallery” on the window covered with smeared white paint.

The vandalism happened again Monday night and Tuesday night, Wright said in an Instagram post.

It is not known if the same perpetrators are behind all three acts of vandalism.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., Wright will be joined by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and former NYPD Commissioner Gregg Bishop at a press conference to denounce the vandalism and call on the NYPD to investigate the incidents as hate crimes.