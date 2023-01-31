MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Termina in Midtown, the attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.”

Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas is also being investigated for a third slashing, but no charges have been filed.

Authorities said Rosas attacked a 41-year-old man outside a Chipotle on Eighth Avenue on Jan. 2 after the victim refused to give him a cigarette. The victim was cut across the face and was treated inside the bus terminal, officials said.

Hours after the first attack, Rosas followed a 48-year-old man down the steps into the subway station at 40th Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square and allegedly slashed him across the ear and neck.

Rosas was arrested a few hours after the second attack, where he allegedly told cops, “So what, I just slashed a few people.”

“New Yorkers deserve to walk our streets and travel through Manhattan without fear of being attacked. My thoughts are with the victims as they continue to heal,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said.