Chris Redd poses backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2018. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member was attacked outside a popular New York City comedy club Wednesday night, authorities said.

Chris Redd was on his way to perform at the Comedy Cellar on McDougal Street in Greenwich Village at around 9:40 p.m. when the suspect punched him in the nose, police said.

Redd was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

