NEW YORK (PIX11) — What toys will be hot for the holidays? The experts at Toy Insider said everything retro!

We’re talking Rainbow Brite, Teenage Mutual Turtles, Strawberry Shortcake, Elmo and Barbie.

PIX11’S Eileen Lehpamer got a sneak peek of toys about to hit the market at the Sweet Suite event at Chelsea Piers.

“I think toy companies are really looking to tap into the nostalgia for grownups so that we can share these really iconic moments with our kids,” said Marissa Silva with Toy Insider.

“Kids are going to be able to sign, dance, and play along with Elmo,” said Jimmy Chang of Just Play, showing off the new Elmo Slide.

Karoline Etter of Lego showcased a Pac-Man Arcade set, adding “build it, and then you can also play with it once it’s done. It’s fully mechanical.”

Sydney Weissman, the Dog-E inventor, said that despite the retro trend, she’s excited about something new. Her robot dog will be on store shelves in

October. It can be customized for multiple children in the same family.

“You start to play with him, and he starts to come to life, and he becomes unique to you, so different color eyes, different color paws,” Weissman told PIX11 News.