LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Smorgasburg, the outdoor food market serving up cuisine from all around the world, is back open in Lower Manhattan.

The weekly market started in Williamsburg and expanded to Prospect Park, the World Trade Center and Jersey City.

PIX11 photojournalist Darren McQuade paid a visit to Smorgasburg at the Oculus at the World Trade Center, held Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check it out in the video above.

Find more information about the other Smorgasburg locations and times around New York City here.