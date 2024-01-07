NEW YORK (PIX11) — The No. 1, 2 and 3 trains are back on track following Thursday’s afternoon’s derailment at West 96th Street.

Limited service resumed Friday night, but service wasn’t entirely up to speed until Sunday morning.

“Today was perfectly fine, a godsend really,” said subway rider Alex Shane.

MTA crews worked around the clock to remove the derailed train cars, repair the tracks and inspect the tunnel. The strangers PIX11 spoke to were thankful for a return to normalcy and a smooth Sunday ride.

“It seemed totally fine, actually,” said rider Krish Devidoss. “I took the 1 train down. The 2/3, I got right away. So yeah, I didn’t notice anything.”

“It was actually pretty clear, which I’m happy [about],” said rider Ciara Breckenridge.

The National Transportation Safety Board has fully investigated what caused Thursday’s derailment. Officials said an out-of-service vandalized train collided at a crossover with an in-service train carrying passengers. More than two dozen people suffered minor injuries.

The NTSB is working to figure out the ‘how’ and ‘why’ by analyzing all aspects of the crash. At a press conference Friday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators will look at the performance of the train crew and control center workers and the signal systems, wayside detectors, breaks and other mechanical components of both trains.

The NTSB said it has ruled out track issues but could not provide any further updates to PIX11 News on Sunday.

PIX11 News also reached out to the MTA for information on any new policies or procedures that may result from the derailment. The agency responded, saying it is premature to speculate on the cause of the derailment.