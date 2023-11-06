MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A sky-high skating rink that offers amazing views of New York City is returning to Edge at Hudson Yards this holiday season.

Sky Skate will be open in the indoor portion of Edge’s sky deck from Nov. 15 to Jan. 14.

Edge visitors can reserve 30-minute intervals on the 1,024-square-foot synthetic ice rink. Tickets include admission to Edge and skate rentals.

Edge, located at 30 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, offers a 360-degree view of New York City’s skyline, as well as an outdoor viewing area featuring a glass floor.

“We’re always seeking to elevate the experience our visitors have with unique programming that you can’t find anywhere else, and we’re so proud to have the highest skating rink in the city within our sky deck,” said Douglas Trueblood, the vice president of marketing for Hudson Yards Experiences.

Edge also unveiled a new autumn-themed immersive experience in October. Edge’s “Autumn in the Sky” installation allows visitors to enjoy fall foliage while they take in views of New York City’s skyline.

