EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the torso outside a Starbucks in the East Village Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect attacked the 41-year-old victim on Avenue A near St. Marks Place at around 6:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene on a skateboard and was last spotted headed towards Tompkins Park, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

