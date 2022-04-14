MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Looking for weekend plans? For the first time since 1940, a roller skating rink will open at Rockefeller Center, starting Friday.

The rink will operate from Friday through October. The Rockefeller rink will be smaller than the traditional ice rink, which has operated there since 1936.

Decades ago, Ian “Flipper” Ross ran roller rinks in Los Angeles. His daughter Liberty Ross is reviving the concept in New York.

“It’s my hope to support the amazing roller skating community and the future of the sport, while welcoming the curious to the freedom and fun that is roller skating,” Ross said. “Flipper’s is—and always has been—a place for individuality, experimentation, joy and respect.”

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and Tishman Speyer will work together on the rink. There will be more room for the public to watch skaters.

“Roller skating at Rockefeller Center will be a quintessentially New York moment,” Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer, said. “We are thrilled to welcome Flipper’s as a partner in transforming the Rink Level at the Center, and can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Tickets will start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15. The price is not including skate rentals.