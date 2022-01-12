Six suspects seen fleeing subway station after Manhattan stabbing

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Six individuals are wanted after attacking a man on a northbound D train Jan. 3, police said Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man said the suspects approached him at about 7:22 p.m., while he was riding a D train near West 4th Street. The group started disputing with the man, police said, and eventually one of the suspects stabbed the victim with an unknown weapon.

The six suspects all left the train at the 161 Street station in the Bronx, police said. The victim was treated for stab wounds on his left arm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

