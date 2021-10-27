Six school safety agents injured in melee at Manhattan high school

MANHATTAN — A brawl in a Manhattan high school on Wednesday left six safety agents with injuries, officials said.
Two of the wounded school safety agents (SSAs) needed to be sent to the hospital for treatment after the fight at Washington Irving High School, a spokesman for the union representing the agents said. No weapons were used during the melee.
“Violence has absolutely no place in our schools, and our outstanding SSAs immediately moved to intervene and stop this incident,” a Department of Education spokesperson said. “The school will engage all parties involved and take appropriate disciplinary action, as needed.”
Wednesday’s fight came on the heels of calls for more safety agents at schools. Students were recently found with guns at five schools.
Washington Irving High School is a scanning campus, officials said.