(Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police busted four people during an investigation into the sale of magic mushrooms at East Village stores, officials said Thursday.

Customers would go to Come Back Daily, an East 11th Street CBD store, and say a password to get access to a secret room, authorities said. Once there, they could allegedly buy psilocybin mushrooms in various forms. Police also investigated City Clouds, a smoke shop on East 7th Street.

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charged Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily, with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Officials also charged William Brako and Nina Fink with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

In a second complaint, prosecutors charged Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds, with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

“The NYPD and Office of Special Narcotics responded to community complaints and concerns about illegal drug dealing in commercial establishments,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said. “I thank those who care enough about their neighborhoods and protecting public safety to alert us to the ongoing problem of distribution of illegal substances by purportedly legitimate businesses.”

At Come Back Daily, officers recovered an array of psilocybin mushroom products, including mushrooms, pulls, chocolate bars and gummies, officials said. They seized nearly 1,500 psilocybin mushroom pills. They also recovered 59 medium ziplock bags of “Mushie” brand psilocybin mushroom in mushroom form; 24 medium ziplock bags of “Mushie” brand psilocybin gummies; a box containing 35 large chocolate “Polka-Dot” psilocybin mushroom bars, a box containing eight small “Polka-Dot” psilocybin mushroom bars; three yellow wrapper mushroom chocolate bars; and four plastic bags containing psilocybin mushrooms.

An undercover officer went to City Clouds and asked for a “One Up” mushroom chocolate bar containing psilocybin on Dec. 20, officials said. Ahir allegedly sold one to the officer for $50 in cash. Police also said they found a second bar during a search of the store.