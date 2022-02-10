Shoplifters make off with steaks, more in spike around NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – Retail stores across the city are experiencing a spike in shoplifting and employees say they’re left helpless. Many merchandise items are now locked up on shelves as store owners try to find ways to combat their items from going missing.

John Catsimatidis, chairman and CEO of Gristedes and D’Agostino Stores, says he’s seen a 50 percent spike in shoplifting in his stores.

“One of our managers down on the 24th Street store, Ray Acevido, was attacked,” Catsimatidis said.

Meat manager Steven Grossman stocks the shelves only for them to be swiped, particularly the high-end steaks.

“Anything that’s about close to $20 a pound, that I guess they could go outside and sell it on the open market, or sell it to whoever and get a few dollars for it,” Grossman said.

Canned food, Tide laundry detergent, Dove soap and Haagen-Dazs are other hot commodities.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been under fire as he’s accused of being soft on crime, but he’s now taking a shift on certain types of thefts – those he says are happening by “opportunists.”

“We are brainstorming about how to respond to that as well and how to meet that moment thinking about things and people who are really going from store to store and just taking and how we can kind of aggregate that conduct and so charge it at a higher level where appropriate,” Bragg said.

The NYPD says the department saw a 35 percent spike in citywide retail theft complaints from 2020 to 2021 in petit larceny, grand larceny, and robberies that initially began as shoplifting.

As Chris Paliophilos and other story managers threaten to call police, they say it doesn’t scare the shoplifters off.

“If I say, ‘I call the police,’ [they say] ‘Go ahead, what are they going to do to me?’ This is their answer,” Paliophilos explained.

In addition to putting locks on certain merchandise items, Gristedes will be adding security to its stores and employees believe it will help.