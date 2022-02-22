Shootout in the Bronx leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a shooting in Washington Heights, Manhattan on Feb. 18, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shootout between three people on a Bronx street left a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Friday just before 4 a.m. near West 170th Street and Edward L Grant Highway in Highbridge. A fight broke out among a group of people and three of the individuals pulled out handguns and fired multiple rounds, according to police.

After the victim was shot in the right thigh, the crowd scattered, police said. One of the suspects, who police released a photo of on Tuesday, fled on foot. The other suspects, both males, jumped into an SUV and took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as stable. It was not immediately clear if the victim was part of the group or a bystander.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the location of the shooting.