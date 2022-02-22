Shootout in the Bronx leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
washington heights shooting suspect

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a shooting in Washington Heights, Manhattan on Feb. 18, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shootout between three people on a Bronx street left a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Friday just before 4 a.m. near West 170th Street and Edward L Grant Highway in Highbridge. A fight broke out among a group of people and three of the individuals pulled out handguns and fired multiple rounds, according to police.

After the victim was shot in the right thigh, the crowd scattered, police said. One of the suspects, who police released a photo of on Tuesday, fled on foot. The other suspects, both males, jumped into an SUV and took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as stable. It was not immediately clear if the victim was part of the group or a bystander.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the location of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC responds to rise in subway stabbings

Revelers gather for Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown

NYC sues landlord for safety violations

Public defenders: Manhattan DA not living up to promises

Inwood public housing resident's home has flooded for years, he says

More Manhattan

Crime

Mayor Adams' new subway safety plan rolls out

Mom speaks out after 4-year-old attacked in Times Square

Federal agents crack down on ghost guns in NY

NYC subway safety plan begins after violent weekend underground

NYC subway safety plan gets going after a violent weekend

NYC responds to rise in subway stabbings

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter