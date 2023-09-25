HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He’s known as a shark on Shark Tank. But now, Daymond John shares his wisdom in business with budding entrepreneurs in Harlem, thanks to JPMorgan Chase.

John is sharing his secrets to business success. It was a dream come true for Loretta Calderon to meet John. She started her business back in 2017 called LA Sweets NY. It’s a successful bakery on Lenox Avenue.

John became a successful CEO, and millions watched him on Shark Tank. From humble beginnings, John was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Hollis, Queens. He started a clothing company in his mom’s Queens basement. Now, it’s an empire called Fubu.

He has earned over $6 billion in global sales. Now, New York City entrepreneurs like Calderon got to meet John. He’s teaching what he knows about crafting the perfect business pitch.

“Today is all about black entrepreneurs, particularly in Harlem. They are the heartbeat of America,” said Nichol King, JPMorgan Chase executive director of community banking, northeast.

John partnered with JPMorgan Chase to help inspire new entrepreneurs to reach for the stars. His biggest fan is Jessica Spaulding, the Founder and CEO of Harlem Chocolate Factory.

She said the most valuable part of the event was discussing strategies and practical ways to apply them.

John said his message for achieving financial success is simple.

“65 percent of the wealthiest people are self-made. They started with Why can’t it be you?” asked John.

Spaulding recently graduated from JPMorgan Chase’s Minority Entrepreneurship Program.

They are offering free coaching, technical assistance, and access to funding. If you want more information, you can visit their website.