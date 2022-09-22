EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – If you don’t feel like cooking, there are all kinds of choices and options.

New York City is known for its food scene. Restaurants and stores aren’t the only places that are ready to feed the city. New shared kitchens are opening around the boroughs and they provide a local connection to small businesses.

One of the flexible kitchens is expanding into a well-known facility in East Harlem. It’s continuing the more than 80-year tradition at La Marqueta in East Harlem.

The business is called e.terra Kitchen and offers businesses access to equipment, commercial kitchens and mentorship.

The city-owned public market also has restaurants and shops and is supported by the city and state development corporations.

From catering companies and food vendors feeding neighbors to small businesses and nonprofits making school lunches, the expanded space helps lower costs.