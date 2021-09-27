5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Five people were shot, including one by NYPD officers, in Inwood, Manhattan Sept. 27, 2021 (AIR11)

INWOOD, Manhattan — At least five people were shot, one of them by an NYPD officer, after gunfire broke out in Upper Manhattan early Monday, police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in the Inwood neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police officers in the area observed a man shooting at a crowd and confronted him, authorities said.

One officer discharged their firearm, striking the shooter in the hip, according to police.

At least four others were injured as a result of the gunfire, police said. Two people had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The severity of their conditions and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.