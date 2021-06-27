Several people arrested around Washington Square Park during Pride celebrations: sources

Police presence at Pride celebrations

Police presence at Pride celebrations in Manhattan (Matt Baker)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Several people were arrested near and around Washington Square Park during Pride celebrations on Sunday evening, police sources said.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence.

Police have not yet said how many people were arrested or what the charges were.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, was presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

That didn’t deter throngs from gathering in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan.

New York City’s gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.

