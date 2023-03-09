MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A serial robber has looted thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Manhattan tobacco shop over the last three months, police said.

The thief jumped over the counter and stole supplies from the store at 2571 Broadway between 96th and 97th streets on the Upper West Side on Jan. 30, Feb. 21, and March 6, according to the NYPD.

In the latest incident, the suspect made off with $1,564 worth of products, police said. The robber took about $800 worth of merchandise from the other two heists combined, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect but a description was not provided. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.