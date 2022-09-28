MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An armed man already wanted by police in the knifepoint sexual assault of a woman running in Inwood’s Fort Tryon Park is now suspected in two other attacks on female joggers, authorities said late Tuesday.

In the most recent incident around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, the assailant grabbed a 35-year-old woman by the hair and dragged her behind a tree inside the park near Henry Hudson Parkway and Tryon Place, according to officials. He punched the victim in the face, displayed a knife, and sexually assaulted her, before fleeing with her watch and cellphone, police said. The victim suffered injuries to her left eye, left arm, and right leg, and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Investigators now believe that the same man is also behind two earlier attacks on female joggers carried out in broad daylight in Washington Heights.

In the first incident, around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14, the assailant approached a 28-year-old woman running in Fort Washington Park near West 163rd Street and Riverside Drive, claimed he had a gun, and told the victim to get down on the ground, authorities said. He grabbed the victim’s buttocks, then fled, officials said.

At around the same time four days later, the attacker accosted a 22-year-old woman jogging along a stretch of the Hudson River Greenway Trail near West 163rd Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, according to police. The assailant approached the victim, grabbed her buttocks, then fled southbound, authorities said.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect, who was seen fleeing the first and third incidents on a dark-colored motorized scooter. He’s believed to be between 20 and 30, standing about 6-foot-1 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the back reading “Honor Thy Gift,” along with black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).