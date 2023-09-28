NEW YORK (PIX11) — Forget the rocking chair; older New Yorkers rocked the stage, singing, playing music, and dancing. It was a special talent show, where Senior Centers across New York City put on a competition of their best talent.

The Department for the Aging organized a talent competition like no other. Twenty finalists out of 700 competitors across the city since July. From stand-up comedy to ballroom dancing. The only requirement, you have to be over 60.

